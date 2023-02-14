Batgirl: Scrapped movie was hit by Glasgow rain
The star of the scrapped Batgirl movie has said the production faced "obstacles" while filming in Glasgow.
US actress Leslie Grace said hearing the news that Warner Bros had decided not to release the film was like "deflating a balloon".
But in an interview with US trade publication Variety, she admitted the shoot was not short of problems.
"Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland where it never stopped raining," she said.
"So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film."
She added: "Even though I would've loved to share that with the rest of the world, nothing can take that experience away from us."
The decision that the film would be axed was made suddenly in August last year just months before it was due to be released.
Filmed entirely in Scotland, it also starred Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Michael Keaton and JK Simmons.
Speaking to Variety, Grace said she had found out the news "like the rest of you" - after reading reports in the media.
"And then my phone just started blowing up," she added.
Batgirl reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6m) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022 - though the decision to cancel its release was reportedly due to poor screen tests.
In January last year, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into Gotham City for the production, with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.
The film was was due to focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.
In an online statement following the announcement, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were "saddened and shocked" by the news they wished fans could have the "opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves".
Fraser, who has picked up a best actor nomination at this year's Oscars for his performance in The Whale, told Variety that the news about Batgirl had been a "gut punch".
The actor said the most "lamentable" part of the decision by Warner Bros had been that "a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, 'Hey, she looks like me'."
When Warner Bros announced Batgirl would be scrapped, a spokesman said the decision reflected a "strategic shift" in relation to the DC universe and HMB Max.
"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance," he added