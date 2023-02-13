Glasgow artist wants world to see his work before he dies
A Glasgow artist, who did not start painting until he retired, is showing off his work for the last time.
In his own words, Thomas McGoran "wants the world to see his art before he dies".
Dozens of his oil paintings have gone on display in a city shopping centre for members of the public to enjoy looking at, as much as he enjoyed painting them.
At 95 years old he is still active enough to attend his pop-up gallery every day, but he acknowledges this may be the last opportunity to share his work.
"I have the last chance to let the world see my paintings," he said. "When I go the pictures will still be here and every picture tells a story.
"I am leaving my mark on the world."
Thomas was talented at drawing as a child, but it was a retirement gift from his wife Jenny that got him painting.
He told BBC Scotland: "I worked on the railways. With three children and shift work, there was not a lot of spare time.
"I was made redundant in 1988 and my wife gave me a retirement present of a box of oil paints and brushes.
"I had never used oils in my life - But through trial and error I persevered and learned how to paint and I love working with them."
His inspiration comes from his memories.
His vivid recall of growing up in Glasgow in the 1930s inspired images packed with details of childhood games, tenements and washing greens.
"I was born in Ayr and my family moved to Glasgow in 1932 when I was four years old," he said.
"We spent the 1930s living in a small street in Dennistoun. My paintings show the mischief we got up to and the games we played.
"It was a great time. The 1930s, then the war and after the war we just picked up again. Life was great in those days.
"We had to make own entertainment, do our own thing. Our parents let us run wild. It was marvellous. Best time in my life."
Of transferring this into his paintings, he said: "I have always had an eye for detail. I look at things and I see things other people don't see."
Thomas wanted to put his work out for people to see and convinced the Forge Shopping Centre to give him an empty shop.
He brought almost 60 paintings, which had been stored in a wardrobe, to go on display.
The centre helped him set up a gallery which is open until 26 February.
A new idea for the centre, it has been a huge success. Marketing manager Jade Wilkie said: "The response is lovely. Watching people going round, you can tell they are having a chat about their own childhoods.
"Thomas may be 95 but he has been here every day, talking to everyone. His story touched me and we were happy to help."
None of the paintings are for sale, but people have been making donations at the gallery, all of which will go to local charity With Kids and the Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal.
Said Mr McGoran: "The public have been wonderful. It has been so exhilarating, talking to people while they are remembering things they did when they were young."
Visit the 1930s is at The Forge Shopping Centre until 26 February