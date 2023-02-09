Murder probe after death of man found injured in East Kilbride house
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a 43-year-old man who was found seriously injured at a property in South Lanarkshire.
Alexander Allan was found in the Ivanhoe area of East Kilbride at about 19:00 on Tuesday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland said inquiries remained at an early stage and were ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Graham McCreadie said: "We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area which may assist."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.