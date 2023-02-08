Large fire at Glasgow recycling centre causes road closures
Several roads have been closed in the east end of Glasgow due to a large fire at a recycling plant.
Emergency crews were called at about 02:30 to a blaze at the NWH waste collection site on Nuneaton Street, near the junction with London Road.
Parts of Nuneaton Street, Dalmarnock Road, London Road and the Clyde Gateway have been shut as about 30 firefighters tackle the fire.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there have been no injuries.
A spokesperson added: "Five appliances currently remain on scene with crews working to extinguish a well-developed fire."
Police Scotland said officers remain at the scene and an investigation is continuing.