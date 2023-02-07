'Stolen' statues of Gorbals Boys playing in high heels found
Bronze statues of boys playing in high heels in Glasgow have been returned after being reported stolen.
Police launched an investigation on Monday after two out of the three Gorbals Boys statues went missing from the corner of Cumberland Street and Queen Elizabeth Gardens.
The sculptures are based on a photograph by Scottish-Italian photographer Oscar Marzaroli.
A member of the public later spotted them abandoned on a railway embankment.
The statues appeared to have been cut at the leg before being removed.
Megan Gray, who used to live in the area, spotted the statues abandoned near a train line while on her way to university.
She said: "I walked past the Gorbals Boys every day for two years and recognised them from the train. I couldn't believe it.
"I'm glad they are going back."
'Connection to Glasgow's history'
The Gorbals Boys were created by local artist Liz Peden, who took inspiration from Marzaroli's photograph taken in the Gorbals in 1963.
The sculptures were found alongside another local art installation, Kenny Hunter's Couch Potatoes, and have been returned to the New Gorbals Housing Association.
Director Fraser Stewart said he was thankful to Ms Gray and was delighted that both works had been returned to the community.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is the area's MSP, said it was "deeply disappointing to see the... sculptures so horribly vandalised".
She said: "I was lucky enough to unveil the statues a number of years ago, and I know how proud our community is of Liz Peden's creation - which also represent a real connection to Glasgow's history and culture.
"Whilst Police Scotland investigate the matter, I know that everyone in the community will support the return, as soon as possible, of the Gorbals Boys sculptures to where they belong."
Ms Peden added: "I am relieved to hear that the Gorbals Boys are to be brought back to the Gorbals community where they belong."
The third Gorbals Boy sculpture is being removed until the other two sculptures can be reinstalled.
The £40,000 artwork was unveiled by Ms Sturgeon in 2008 when she was deputy first minister.
Sgt Gary Bone of Gorbals Police Station confirmed the sculptures were found in the Queens Park area on Tuesday after being reported stolen at about 11:25 on Monday.
He said an investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.