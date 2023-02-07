Mystery woman hurt in Glasgow crash is identified
Police say they have identified a woman who was struck by a car in Glasgow city centre last week.
The 64-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident at the junction of Elmbank Street and St Vincent Street at about 20:15 on Thursday.
On Monday, police launched an appeal for information to help solve the mystery over her identity.
Officers said on Tuesday that the woman had been identified and her family had been notified.
The woman is receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The 57-year-old man who was driving the grey VW Tiguan car involved in the incident was not injured.
