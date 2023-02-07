Man dies after being hit by car while walking dog in Glasgow
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in the east end of Glasgow.
The 64-year-old man and his dog were hit by a red Nissan Micra at about 20:30 on Monday. The man died at the scene of the crash in Bartiebeith Road.
Police said the dog was taken to a vet for treatment for its injuries, but its condition was not known.
The road was closed for six hours while crash investigators carried out inquiries.
Police Scotland asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Sgt Adnan Alam said: "I would ask any motorists, particularly with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation."
