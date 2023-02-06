Sculptures of Gorbals Boys playing in high heels 'stolen'
Bronze sculptures depicting boys playing in high heels in Glasgow have been reported stolen.
Two out of the three Gorbals Boys statues have gone missing from the corner of Cumberland Street and Queen Elizabeth Gardens.
The sculptures, based on a well-known photograph by Scottish-Italian photographer Oscar Marzaroli, appear to have been cut at the legs and removed.
Police Scotland said it was investigating the incident.
The Gorbals Boys, created by local artist Liz Peden, took inspiration from an iconic picture by Italian-born Scottish photographer Oscar Marzaroli taken in the Gorbals in 1963.
The £40,000 artwork was unveiled by then deputy first minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2008.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11:25 on Monday officers received a report of the theft of a sculpture from Cumberland Street, Glasgow.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
The sculpture was commission by the Artworks Programme as part of the regeneration of Queen Elizabeth Square.
It was funded by through the Percentage for Art scheme with contributions from seven private housing developers and Scottish Enterprise Glasgow.
The New Gorbals Housing Association has been contacted for comment.