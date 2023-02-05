Hundreds join gender recognition reform rallies in Glasgow
Hundreds of people have joined a protest and counter-protest in Glasgow over the Scottish government's gender recognition reform proposals.
The two demonstrations were staged either side of a police cordon in the city's George Square.
Speakers for the Standing for Women group reiterated their call for the GRR legislation to be scrapped.
They were challenged by pro-reform groups who danced and sang in support of the right to self-identification.
MSPs at the Scottish Parliament backed the controversial proposals by 86 to 39 in a vote in December.
The new rules lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) to 16, and removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
Scotland is the only nation in the UK to simplify the process of transitioning.
The UK government has said it has concerns about the legislation and is seeking to prevent it becoming law by blocking Royal Assent.