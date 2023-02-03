Police appeal to identify woman hit by car in Glasgow

Car crash scene near St Vincent Street
A police cordon was put in place after two accidents on Vincent Street

Police are appealing for information to identify a pedestrian who was critically injured in an incident in Glasgow city centre.

The woman was taken to hospital after reports of a collision involving a grey VW Tiguan car at the junction of Elmbank Street and St Vincent Street.

Police, who were called to the scene at about 20:15 on Thursday, are attempting to notify her family.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

Another female pedestrian on St Vincent Street died in an incident about 35 minutes earlier. A 28-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with that incident which happened at about 19:40.

The woman injured in the second crash is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, with light brown or blonde hair and was wearing a light, cream-coloured jacket.

Sgt Chris Hoggans, of the road policing department in Glasgow, urged anyone with information to contact officers.

He said: "It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened."

