Colonsay gets first affordable homes in 20 years
The first affordable homes in 20 years are being constructed on Colonsay in the Inner Hebrides.
Islanders and people who have left the island but want to move back will be given priority for the properties.
But it is also hoped potential new residents will apply and help boost Colonsay's population, which has declined to 125 people.
In a first phase of construction, nine homes are being built and some will be offered for sale and others for rent.
The two properties - a two-bedroom and a three-bedroom - will be on sale for £125,000 and £140,000.
It has been proposed to make four two-to-three-bedroom homes available for rent of between £450 and £500 a month, and three serviced self-build plots are to be sold for about £25,000.
The average house price in Scotland is £193,000 while private rents have risen to record levels, according to the latest Scottish Housing Market Review.
The first homes are being constructed just outside Scalasaig, close to the isle's ferry terminal, and are due to be completed this autumn.
Two new community-owned commercial units are being built nearby and will be offered as workshop or studio space.
Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC) is leading the project with support from the Communities Housing Trust.
CCDC said there had been a reduction in the availability of affordable housing for islanders.
Director Dannie Onn said half the properties on Colonsay were holiday or second homes, and there had been no new social housing for 20 years.
He said: "The population has been in general decline and the age profile has been changing. It is much older and there are fewer working-age people on the island."
Mr Onn added: "It has taken a while to get here, but the legal and financial incentives put in place by the Scottish government to promote sustainable, self-reliant communities on the Scottish Islands looks to be paying off in Colonsay."
Applications have been sought for the new homes.
CCDC said people already living in Colonsay or who have local connections to the area through work or family will be given priority.
Some of the properties will be for islanders working for fish farming company Mowi, and they would return to the community if and when they were no longer needed by the workers.
A second phase of house-building is planned.
Ronnie MacRae, chief executive of the Communities Housing Trust, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for islanders or folk really keen to move to Colonsay.
"With the homes and the business units, it's the full package to provide a secure, long-term future for individual families, as well as the island itself."