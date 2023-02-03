Pedestrian dies after two-vehicle crash in Glasgow city centre

Car crash scene near St Vincent Street
Police closed a section of St Vincent Street in Glasgow

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Glasgow city centre.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on St Vincent Street, which was closed at about 19:40 on Thursday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said she had been released pending further investigation.

The closed section of the road, near Charing Cross railway station, was reopened at about 03:15.

