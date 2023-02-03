Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school.
The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
A fellow pupil told BBC Scotland the boy had been attempting to slide down the handrail.
He is believed to have been treated for arm, back, shoulder and head injuries.
A spokesman for South Lanarkshire Council said: "We can confirm that a pupil was taken to hospital for treatment after the accident and is recovering well.
"A health and safety review is taking place."