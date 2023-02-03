Baxter Scotland shirt pulled from auction after authenticity doubts
A Scotland football shirt said to have been worn by Jim Baxter has been pulled from auction after doubts emerged over its authenticity.
The jersey was being sold as the one Baxter wore in Scotland's 3-2 victory over England at Wembley in 1967.
Auctioneers McTear's maintained the shirt's "cast iron" provenance after another shirt came forward with the same claim.
But the shirt was withdrawn from auction on Friday.
The No6 shirt was due to be the opening lot in the Heritage: Important Sporting Medals and Shirts auction. It was expected to fetch about £60,000.
'Unanswered questions'
McTear's sporting specialist James Bruce said: "Following recent reservations over the authenticity of the Jim Baxter 1967 Scotland jersey we have taken the decision to remove the lot from today's auction.
"Although we remain convinced of the shirt's provenance, we would never put an item to auction with questions unanswered."
The auctioneer said that they would conduct additional research before taking a decision on any future sale.
Mr Bruce said: "The provenance of the shirt traces back to the player, who exchanged his jersey with (England player) Alan Ball at the end of the match. The shirt then came to the father of the vendor through (England player) Alan Hudson, with Ball being present.
"Hudson has been contacted to confirm this chain and the key fact that Baxter didn't leave Wembley in 1967 with the shirt. "
He added: "Jim Baxter was renowned for gifting Scotland jerseys to friends, acquaintances and functions, and that appears to be the case for the jersey bought at the benefit dinner by the other parties.
"Crucially, additional research has shown that the label on the shirt from the 1991 charity auction does not appear to match those worn in the 1967 game as it dates the shirt to pre World Cup 1966.
"In 1967, the Scotland shirts featured the 'won by the 1966 World Cup winners' Umbro label. This label appears on the jersey consigned to McTear's."