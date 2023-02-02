Pedestrian dies after being hit by Land Rover in Hamilton
A 75-year-old man has died after being hit by a 4x4 in Lanarkshire.
The incident happened on Wednesday just before 09:00, on Bothwell Road near Hamilton College.
The man was struck by a grey Land Rover Discovery. Police confirmed no one else was hurt and the man's family have been informed.
The north and southbound carriageways were closed for about four hours to allow crash investigations to be carried out.
Sgt John Houston from the local road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.
"We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash."
Sgt Houston thanked members of the public for their patience during their investigation.