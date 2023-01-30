Police name cyclist killed after crash with HGV in Glasgow city centre
- Published
A cyclist who died after a road crash with an HGV in Glasgow city centre was from France, police have confirmed.
Emma Newman, 22, was critically injured outside the Riverboat Casino on Broomielaw at about 10:10 on Friday.
Ms Newman, from Moulineaux, Paris, died a short time later in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Officers said no one else was injured. The road was closed for almost nine hours to allow for crash investigation work.
Firefighters and ambulance crews were also involved in the emergency response, near the junction with the King George V Bridge.
Sgt Paul Mellis said: "Our thoughts are with Emma's family and friends and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch, particularly if you have dash cam that could assist with our investigation."