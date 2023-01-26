Man jailed for 20 years for 'motiveless' murder in Paisley
- Published
A 58-year-old man has been jailed for at least 20 years for the "motiveless" murder of a man in Renfrewshire.
Andrew McLeod beat up and slashed John Dalziel, 47, with a broken plate, before a fire was started at the house in Paisley in May 2021.
Mr Dalziel, a father of one, died in hospital a short time later.
McLeod, who denied the attack, was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow. He was previously jailed for nine years for killing a man in 2004.
At the sentencing, Lord Arthurson told him: "By this appalling crime, you have left Mr Dalziel's young daughter without her beloved father.
"A consequence you should very much be aware of.
"Mr Dalziel was found lying slaughtered in his own living room."
Another man, John Thomas, 39, had also been accused of murder, but a not proven verdict was returned at the court.
The trial heard that Mclean had attacked Mr Dalziel on the day of his 47th birthday. A neighbour recalled how hearing a smoke alarm that night.
Robert Carmichael said he saw a fire and peering in a window, could see Mr Dalziel on the floor in a "pool of blood" and another man - McLeod - sitting on the couch.
Mr Carmichael said: "At that point, John Thomas came out the side of the house and I asked what happened. I do not know if he heard me or was not there fully himself."
The broken plate used to attack Mr Dalziel was described as an "improvised weapon".
Prosecutor Greg Farrell told jurors the attack was "spontaneous".
In his closing speech, he said: "There is no discernible reason as to why this happened to John Dalziel.
"But, he was slashed and beaten to death. It is not necessary to determine a motive."
After the verdict it emerged McLeod had previously been jailed for nine years and had other high court convictions.
He killed Scott McMinn in Paisley in 2004 before dumping his body in a wheelie bin at a former gas works.