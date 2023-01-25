Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
- Published
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found.
Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues.
An examination of facts was held instead, where Sheriff Tom Hughes said he found no grounds for acquittal.
Convicted sex offender Cairney, 87, was previously jailed for four years in 2019 for abuse of seven boys.
Giving his verdict, Sheriff Hughes said: "I took the view that the crimes charged were so closely linked by the character, the circumstances of their commission and in time as to bind them together as part of a single course of criminal conduct systematically pursued by Cairney.
"On the balance of probabilities, there are no grounds for acquitting Cairney and I make findings to that effect."
The sheriff said the victims gave their evidence "with great dignity".
He added: "They are an example to others that it is possible to bring these horrendous crimes to the attention of the court no matter how long ago they occurred."
The court heard that Cairney assaulted the three boys in the Celtic Park shower room and dressing room of the club's Barrowfield training ground between July 1978 and June 1989.
He also carried out abuse on a team trip to Aviemore and in his car.
The incidents emerged after three former players contacted police in 2018 and 2019.
The court heard from a 52-year-old man from Ireland who stated he signed for Celtic in 1986 and was directed by the club to play for Cairney's under-16 team.
The man said he was touched inappropriately in changing rooms at the club stadium, at Barrowfield, and in a "secluded" tea room at Celtic Park.
When he reported Cairney to one of Celtic's Irish scouts in 1988 his complaint was forwarded to the club's chief scout but nothing came of it.
A 50-year-old man told the court that Cairney sexually assaulted him while in a hotel room on a team trip to Aviemore between 1988 and 1989 and on numerous occasions when Cairney would drive him home from football training at Barrowfield.
Another man, aged 59, said he was touched on the thigh by Cairney two times while in a car between 1978 and 1979 and "three or four" times in the Barrowfield changing rooms.
The man stated he "just froze" the first time it happened and other players would "look away" when Cairney was touching him.
The court heard that some of the victims did not come forward due to Cairney's influence on the team and their careers.
Cairney's recorded police interview following his arrest in August 2019 was heard by the court.
He gave a largely "no comment" response to sexual abuse allegations before he stated: "It never happened."
Cairney, of Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, had been deemed unfit to stand trial.
Previous hearings had been told that Cairney suffered from "health difficulties" including dementia.
Prosecutor Mark Allan said he would not seek a jail sentence, due to Cairney being unfit for trial.
Laura Connor of Thompsons Solicitors, representing the three witnesses, said the former players had bravely given evidence about the "appalling regime of cruelty and sexual abuse Cairney presided over".