Glasgow Concert Hall steps gone in new Buchanan Galleries plan
The latest ideas for the redevelopment of a Glasgow shopping centre show the removal of the famous Royal Concert Hall steps.
New CGI images of the multi-million pound, 10-year project have been released showing how ideas have evolved after consultations.
Developers Landsec say they want to create a mixture of places to shop, eat, socialise, live and work.
They also want to include accessible public and green spaces in the city.
Members of the public, the local community, and other city groups and businesses have had input into the proposals and the new images represent the third phase of the consultation.
Changes were made after feedback demonstrated a desire for the plans to boost the day and night-time economies in the city and accommodate world-class shopping.
A key element of the masterplan is the improvement and extension of fully accessible public spaces with trees and plants.
Two key areas that will be tested with people taking part in the consultation are the creation of a new public park or building above the railway on Cathedral Street, and potential options to add a new and fully accessible street level entrance and gathering place at the Royal Concert Hall.
The removal of Buchanan Galleries, which is currently joined to the Royal Concert Hall, would also allow for the extension of Sauchiehall Street to the east of the city.
Work by the design team has revealed that the removal of the Sauchiehall portion of Buchanan Galleries would result in a challenge in retaining the Royal Concert Hall steps in their current shape.
Landsec said it recognised that they serve as an important space for public gatherings, so designers have proposed options that include replacement steps with improved accessibility for all, which would also contribute to an overall increase in the amount of public space.
There are also two options for a public park or pavilion in Cathedral Street which would enable cultural and community events and activities to take place.
The development promises more than 400 construction jobs each year during the build phase, leading to in excess of 13,500 permanent jobs for the city centre.
Developers say that on completion this will result in over £1.5bn of Gross Value Added to the economy each year.
One thing that will not be replaced at the site is car parking. Plans to remove the existing car parking facilities will be incorporated into the proposal to enable additional pedestrianised spaces.
Nick Davis, head of retail development at Landsec said: "We are committed to creating a new world-class environment in Glasgow to ensure the city continues to thrive into the future.
"This is the final opportunity for people to give feedback on key elements of the development, and we would encourage everyone to share their views and contribute to the third stage of the consultation."
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "These new images illustrate the sheer scale of the transformation involved in the proposals for Buchanan Street.
"Glaswegians care about their built environment and want to have quality public spaces that respect and build on shared history, so it's important they take the opportunity to help shape the change our city centre demands."
Interested parties are invited to have their say on the proposals.