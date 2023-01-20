Man, 70, had sex with child behind Glasgow supermarket
A 70-year-old man who had sex with a 13-year-old girl behind a Glasgow supermarket has been jailed for five years.
William Melville also admitted sexual assaults on two other girls, aged four and eight.
A court heard how he persuaded two young teenage girls to go into a container with him behind an Aldi store in the city centre.
He had sex with one girl while ordering her friend to act as a lookout.
Melville was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and will be under supervision for two years when he is released from prison.
Previous offences
Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that he befriended the teenagers between May and July 2021, pretending to know their fathers, and led them to a nearby train station to "look after them".
He then persuaded the younger of the girls, who was 13, to go into the container where he had sex with her.
The girl's 15-year-old friend looked away, but was told to let him know if there were people nearby.
The court also heard how Melville had groped and kissed a four-year-old girl while telling her a bedtime story at a property in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, 10 years previously.
He also sexually assaulted a girl, aged eight, who was helping him with some painting at a property in Glasgow in 2015.
Melville admitted three sexual assaults and having sex with a child. It emerged that he had a previous conviction for carrying out lewd and libidinous practices dating back to 1997.