Glasgow taxi fares to rise by nearly 20%
Taxi fares are set to rise by nearly 20% in Glasgow, after the council approved an increase to help drivers with mounting operating costs.
The minimum charge will go up from £3.40 to £4. The time charge will rise from an increment of 20p to 30p.
An independent report found drivers' costs soared by 19.36% between February 2021 and September 2022.
Robert McLean of Glasgow Taxis said the trade was "difficult and challenging" during the cost of living crisis.
"There is no doubt a significant increase is required," he said.
Mr McLean said the increase would not translate to a 19.36% wage rise for black cab drivers.
He said most of it would be spent on insurance, maintenance and other costs.
Dr James Cooper, from Taxi Research Partners, recommended the increase after a review of current taxi fare scales.
'Incentivise drivers'
The nighttime additional fee will also go up from £1.20 to £1.40 after 23:00.
Dr Cooper told Glasgow City Council's licensing and regulatory committee that this rise would incentivise drivers to work through the night.
Councillors on the committee agreed to introduce the taxi tariff rises.
The increase will be advertised with a further consultation before it takes effect.
Unlike private hire vehicles, local authorities are responsible for setting black cab taxi fares.
Report from Sarah Hilley at the Local Democracy Reporting Service.