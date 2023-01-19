Celtic Connections music festival returns for 30th year
Celtic Connections is returning for its 30th festival after two years of programmes disrupted by the pandemic.
The celebration of Celtic, folk, roots and world music opens at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Thursday with performances from artists who have taken part over the past three decades.
About 1,500 performers will put on 150 shows at 30 venues across Glasgow.
There will also be ceilidhs, workshops, talks and exhibitions over the 18-day festival.
During the last "live" festival in January 2020, about 130,000 people attended more than 300 events.
However, the 2021 festival, which began as the Covid-19 vaccine programme was being rolled out across Scotland, went ahead with its full line-up streamed only online.
With the Omicron variant taking hold in the UK last year, many Celtic Connections events were cancelled or played to smaller audiences when indoor crowds were limited to 200.
Performances were shown online and only 23,000 people attended in person for the hybrid festival.
This year's opening concert will host the big band - originally brought together online for the 2021 digital opening night.
Other contributors from the past 30 years of Celtic Connections include Scandinavian folk roots band Basco, Western Isles band Peat and Diesel, Irish musician Liam O Maonlai, fiddle legend Duncan Chisholm, Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes, Scottish Dance Theatre, Glasgow-based six piece TRIP, and The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.
Creative producer Donald Shaw said he was going into this year's festival with "feelings of immense determination, pride and gratitude".
"Sharing our music and our arts is a vital part of our human existence - it allows us to feel rooted in place and connected to one another, enriching our lives in the process. Over the last 30 years, this is what Celtic Connections has always been about."
The festival - thought to be Europe's largest winter festival - closes on 5 February with the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year final and Transatlantic Sessions' 20-year celebration of showcasing the shared traditions from Scotland, Ireland and the US.
Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life - the charity that operates the city council's leisure facilities and supports the festival - said it had grown to become "Europe's leading traditional music festival".
"It's a particularly special occasion this year as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival and acknowledge the huge contribution it has made over three decades to Glasgow's rich cultural offer," she added.