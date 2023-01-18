Boy charged after baby hit by brick thrown through Glasgow bus window
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a baby was hit on the head by a brick thrown through a bus window.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Battlefield Road, in Glasgow's southside, on Tuesday 10 January.
The 17-month-old child, who had been sitting in her pram, was taken to hospital and later released.
Police said she was not seriously injured, but her mother was "extremely upset and distressed".
The baby was on a number five First bus with her mother when the brick came through the window.
It landed on the pram and hit the infant on the head while glass from the broken window also landed on the pram.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said a report regarding the arrested boy would be submitted to the Scottish Children's Reporter and inquiries were ongoing.