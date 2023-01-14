Pensioner 'critical' after being hit by car in Lanark
A pensioner is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Lanark, South Lanarkshire.
The 79-year-old man was struck by a black Mercedes on Waterloo Drive, at the Bellefield Street junction, at about 19:45 on Friday.
He was initially taken to Wishaw General Hospital but was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.
