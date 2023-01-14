Three dead boa constrictors found among rubbish near loch
An animal welfare charity has issued an appeal after three dead snakes were found dumped near a loch in Glasgow.
The Scottish SPCA said the boa constrictors were discovered by a member of the public at a fly-tipping spot near Carbeth Loch in Blanefield.
SSPCA inspector Mairi Wright said the reptiles were lying close together, next to bags of rubbish.
Boa constrictors, which kill their prey by crushing them, are usually found in South America and the Caribbean.
However, they are also kept as pets in other countries.
Ms Wright added: "We are unsure of the cause of death for these reptiles, but the circumstances they were found in are very concerning.
"We are keen to ascertain what happened to these snakes and how they came to be there.
"If anyone recognises these reptiles, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."
The SSPCA said the snakes were discovered at one of the entrances to Carbeth Huts, next to the loch.