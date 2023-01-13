Jail for Glasgow knife killer who sent images of dying victim
- Published
A killer who sent out images of his victim to people after he stabbed him has been jailed for at least 12 years.
Andrew Palfreman repeatedly knifed Barry MacLachlan in a close in Knapdale Street, in Glasgow's Lambhill, last July.
The 28-year-old was heard shouting "don't underestimate me" as he attacked Mr MacLachlan.
Palfreman claimed he had been defending himself, but was found guilty of murder by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow.
The trial heard that Mr MacLachlan, 33, was blood-soaked and badly wounded following the attack inside a block of flats.
After being stabbed he was heard stating: "I am dying here." But Palfreman did not get help for Mr MacLachlan.
He sent what his own lawyer described as "despicable" pictures and messages of the victim to a number of people.
In his closing speech to jurors, Palfreman's lawyer Iain Paterson said: "I acknowledge that he did not call 999 immediately.
"He sent some despicable messages to people on his iPad - I accept that."
These messages included smiling emojis and Mr MacLachlan being called a "dafty."
Police later arrived at the flat and Palfreman told them he had gone to bed and "woke up hoping it would all be away".
The killer added: "I am not going to lie - I must have stabbed him about seven times. I was at breaking point."
Palfreman also said there had apparently been a row about a dog, which the court heard was called Yogi.
Among his other claims, he further alleged: "I have a man in my head called Mr Darkside, who I try not to let out."
Prosecutors said Palfreman, who has a previous conviction for violence, had thrown the knife from a window to try and get rid of it.
His lawyer told the court that the attack on Mr MacLachlan was not planned.
He said: "He says he is very remorseful and finds it very difficult to cope with what he has done."
Lord Summers ordered Palfreman to serve a minimum of 12 years behind bars.
He said: "Whatever led to the death was a matter of the most trivial sort.
"The wounds you inflicted were the work of a violent man and I think what happened after the death is concerning - you gloated over it.
"You must have realised after three hours the enormity of what you did and took steps to phone the emergency services."