Ukrainian refugees on Glasgow cruise ship to be rehomed
Ukrainian refugees living on a cruise ship in Glasgow are to be rehomed as the Scottish government's contract with the vessel comes to an end.
The MS Ambition has been home to about 1,170 people, including 420 children since September last year.
The Scottish government said the ship was contracted on a short-term basis and this will end on 31 March.
The contract for a second ship, the MS Victoria I docked in Edinburgh, has been extended by five months.
The Scottish government said it was working closely with Glasgow City Council and other local authorities to find longer-term accommodation for those on the Glasgow ship.
Scotland's Ukraine refugees minister, Neil Gray, said he hoped to attract more volunteer hosts for Ukrainian refugees.
Mr Gray said: "The MS Ambition was a temporary measure to ensure Scotland could respond to the humanitarian crisis facing people in Ukraine and provide an immediate place of safety.
"Our focus now is to secure sustainable longer term accommodation for the Ukrainians to ensure they have the support they need to build a home in Scotland for as long as they need it.
"This includes making full use of existing and new volunteer hosts.
"I'm extremely grateful to people who are already hosting, as well as those who have already put their details forward"
MS Ambition, docked at King George V docks in Glasgow, was contracted for a six-month period.
Those on board were given access to restaurants, child play facilities, shops, cleaning and communal spaces. They were also given access to healthcare and benefits support services.
Scotland has offered homes to more displaced people from Ukraine per head of population than any other part of the UK.
Since the war in Ukraine began eleven months ago, more than 22,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived.
The Scottish government launched a £50m fund last year to bring unused council and registered social landlord properties into use and increase available housing supply.