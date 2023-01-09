Pedestrian hit by car in Paisley remains critically ill
- Published
A woman struck by a car in Paisley last month remains critically ill in hospital, police have said.
The 26-year-old and a man, aged 27, were struck by a Seat Ibiza on Gauze Street at about 21:30 on Friday 30 December.
The man did not need treatment, but the woman is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
Police Scotland is appealing for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.
Sgt Kenny Maleney of the Road Policing Unit said: "Inquiries are continuing into this crash and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us.
"I am also keen to obtain any dashcam from that area around the time of the crash."