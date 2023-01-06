Police name 77-year-old victim of fatal crash in East Ayrshire
- Published
Police have named a 77-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire.
Robert Young, was driving a Vauxhall Crossland when it was involved in a collision, near Catrine, with a Vauxhall Corsa.
Mr Young, from Auchinleck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
The two occupants of the Corsa were taken hospital for treatment.
The 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are both in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Sgt Gordon Stewart said: "Our thoughts are very much with Robert's family at this very difficult time.
"Our investigations are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist to contact us."