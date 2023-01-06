Police name 77-year-old victim of fatal crash in East Ayrshire

Robert, known as Bobby, died on WednesdayPolice Scotland
Robert Young, who was also known as Bobby, died at the scene of the accident

Police have named a 77-year-old man who died after a two-vehicle crash on the A76 in East Ayrshire.

Robert Young, was driving a Vauxhall Crossland when it was involved in a collision, near Catrine, with a Vauxhall Corsa.

Mr Young, from Auchinleck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 19:15 on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the Corsa were taken hospital for treatment.

The 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are both in a serious but stable condition in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Sgt Gordon Stewart said: "Our thoughts are very much with Robert's family at this very difficult time.

"Our investigations are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist to contact us."

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics