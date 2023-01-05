Man, 41, arrested after 19-year-old hit by van in Shettleston
- Published
A man has been arrested and charged after a van was allegedly driven deliberately at a 19-year-old in Glasgow.
Police said the white Transit-type van struck the man on Altyre Street in Shettleston at about 23:55 on Monday.
He was treated for minor injuries at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been discharged.
A 41-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday in connection with the incident.
