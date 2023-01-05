Scots remember Pope Benedict as 'kind, gentle man'
- Published
Scots have paid tribute to the late Pope Benedict XVI as a kind and gentle man in requiem masses across Scotland.
They took place as Pope Francis presided over Benedict's funeral at St Peter's basilica at the Vatican.
Archbishop Leo Cushley of St Andrews and Edinburgh, who previously worked in the Holy See's entourage, said he treated everyone with "great courtesy".
He said Benedict had enjoyed his visit to Scotland in 2010 when thousands saw him give mass at Bellahouston Park.
Benedict was the first pontiff to visit Scotland in 28 years, after Pope John Paul II gave mass at the same park in 1982.
He was met by dignitaries including Prince Philip and Cardinal Keith O'Brien, who draped a specially-designed Papal tartan scarf over his shoulders.
Speaking to BBC News, Archbishop Cushley said it was a surreal experience to visit his home country alongside the Pope.
He said: "It was interesting, we touched down at Edinburgh Airport and he was met by the late Duke of Edinburgh.
"We all got in the cars and travelled through Costorphine and, the way I remember it, we hardly saw a dog or a cat along there and I wondered where everybody was.
"But as it turned out everyone was down with Her Majesty the Queen at Holyrood House and then from there were all along Princes Street to welcome him - thousands of people. I was very proud of the way the country received him."
Archbishop Cushley said he remembered Benedict fondly during mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh on Thursday, adding he left the church a "great legacy".
"He was an intellectual of the old school and was confident of his opinions but he was always willing to engage in debate," he said.
"It wasn't shouting, it was usually very fulsome and genuine and sincere. He was someone who brought a great calm and simplicity to these things.
"I was always impressed by the kindness of him to everyone that he met."
'A memory of a lifetime'
Ann McArthur travelled from Croy, North Lanarkshire, to celebrate mass for Pope Benedict in Glasgow on Thursday.
She was one of the thousands who saw him in Bellahouston Park 13 years ago and was there with many family members.
They included her mother's late cousin, Sister Bernard, who worked much of her life providing healthcare in Nigeria with the Medical Missionaries of Mary - an institute of the Catholic church.
"I was very proud to bring her that day," said Ann. "I was in a sea of people and the atmosphere was just amazing.
"I missed the last visit from Pope John Paul II and I just had to be there for Pope Benedict. It was a brilliant day, a memory of a lifetime.
"He was a very holy and gentle man, I think we've got a lot to learn from him."
Benedict notably resigned from the papacy in 2013, the first pope to do so since the 1400s.
His death brings to an end the era of a pope and a former pope living side by side in the Vatican.
Archbishop of Glasgow William Nolan, who gave requiem mass in Glasgow Cathedral, said Benedict was seen by the media as "God's Rottweiler" before he became pope.
But he said everyone who met him realised that was not the case.
"If you remember his visit back in 2010 there was a lot of negativity before he came to the UK", said Archbishop Nolan.
"But once people met him and listened to him, they saw he was a completely different character altogether.
"He was really very much a Bavarian gentleman, a man of faith, someone who sought to serve God to the best of his ability."
Archbishop Nolan added that Benedict's resignation showed "humility" - but also set a precedent for future popes "that will be followed".
He said: "Already Pope Francis has indicated that if he feels he's not able to continue then he will follow the example of Benedict and step aside.
"I know there is a committee in Rome already looking at what should happen - we need some kind of protocols in place if this is going to be a common occurrence as to what happens when someone does step down.
"We'll certainly see popes in the future retiring and stepping aside once they feel they're no longer able to continue."