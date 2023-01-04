Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Strathaven
A 78-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Lesmahagow Road in Strathaven at about 19:00 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 67-year-old man, who was also in the area, was injured and taken to hospital.
A force spokesperson said a 61-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were ongoing.
The road is still closed while officers conclude investigations.