Police appeal after van driven at man in Shettleston
A van has been deliberately driven at a 19-year-old man in the Shettleston area of Glasgow.
Police said the small white Transit-type van struck the man on Altyre Street, at its junction with Tollcross Road, at about 23:55 on Monday.
The man was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries. He has since been discharged.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Con Claire Cunningham of Shettleston CID, said: "Thankfully, the man was not seriously injured. At this point, inquiries are ongoing to establish why this happened but we know that the van purposely struck the man before driving off towards Tollcross Road.
"We are keen to hear from two women, one dressed in a beige tracksuit and the other in a pink tracksuit, who went to the aid of the man and who we believe may have information that will assist our inquiries."