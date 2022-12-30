Police officer in hospital after motorway crash
A police officer was taken to hospital after his patrol car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall on the M8 motorway in Glasgow.
The police car was on its way to an emergency call when it was involved in the crash at junction 19 near the city centre.
The crash happened at about 07:50.
Police Scotland said the police driver was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for minor injuries.
Recovery of both vehicles is under way.
Weather warnings for heavy rain have been issued across Scotland, with anyone travelling urged to take care.