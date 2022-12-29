Woman raped while walking on Renfrewshire cycle path
- Published
Detectives are trying to trace a man in his 20s after a woman was raped on a cycle path in Renfrewshire.
Police said the 41-year-old was walking between Linwood and Brookfield when she was approached by her attacker and subjected to a serious sex assault.
The incident happened between 22:00 and 23:00 on Wednesday 21 December and the suspect fled in the direction of Linwood.
The woman was treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
Officers said the attacker was white, with dark wavy hair and may also have an injury to his face.
Det Ch Insp Mark McLennan said: "The woman was left understandably shaken by this incident.
"Our inquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch.
"Additionally, I would ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who may have seen someone fitting the description before or after the incident to come forward."
Deputy Area Commander Insp Alex Marshall said: "We understand an incident like this is concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure the public that extra patrols are being carried out in the area.
"Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers and provide information."