Three injured as car is crushed under tractor in Coatbridge
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which left a car crushed underneath the wheels of a tractor.
Police said the car's driver had been charged in connection with the incident at about 22:00 on Wednesday on Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge.
The three occupants of the car were taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. The driver of the tractor was not injured.
"The 23-year-old male driver of the car has been charged," police said.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."