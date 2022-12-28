Lorry driver dies in Ayrshire crash
A lorry driver has died in a one-vehicle crash in South Ayrshire.
The 53-year-old, who was driving a Mercedes Actros articulated heavy goods vehicle, died at the scene of the collision on the A77 at Kirkoswald.
The road was closed after the incident, which happened at 09:00, and re-opened at about 12:30.
Police Scotland have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the crash and for dash-cam footage which could help the investigation.
Sgt Gordon Stewart said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
"In particular, we are appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation to make contact with officers."