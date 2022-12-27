Man, 20, hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in Glasgow, in what police are treating as an attempted murder.
Officers were called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pedestrian and parked cars before catching fire on Langlands Road in Govan.
The 20-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident at 15:15 on Christmas Eve, where he remains in a stable condition.
Police are hunting the occupants of the vehicle who fled after the crash.
Det Con Mark Garner, of Greater Glasgow CID, said: "It is vital we find out exactly what happened and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident to come forward."