East Renfrewshire homes left without water on Christmas Day
About 5,000 houses in East Renfrewshire were without water on Christmas Day, with some still cut off on Boxing Day.
Scottish Water said supply was affected by an "operational issue" at Picketlaw Water Treatment Works on 25 December.
It said the fault was fixed but people in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may still only have "intermittent" water supplies over Boxing Day.
Bottled water collection points have been set up for affected households.
They are at Williamwood High School in Clarkston and St Clares Primary School in Newton Mearns.
Scottish Water said that while the fault was repaired in the evening of 25 December, full supply would not resume until later on Boxing Day.
Stephen Ball, who lives in Newton Mearns, was cut off from the water supply at at about 19:30 on Christmas Day. His water was still off as of 11:00 the following day.
He told BBC Scotland: "We've got five people in the household and the more inconvenient thing about it was just not being able to get kids' teeth brushed after they've been eating chocolate all day, not being able to have a shower before you go to bed and obviously not being able to flush the toilet."
Mr Ball added: "Nobody can have a shower, there's no drinking water from the tap and nobody can use the toilets.
"I'm sure that may be having quite an impact on any local restaurants, businesses."
A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been impacted by this issue and we thank you for your patience and understanding. Our teams will continue to work until this is fully resolved."