Man arrested after Glasgow Royal Infirmary staff member stabbed
A 69-year-old man has been arrested after a member of staff was stabbed at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
Police were called to the hospital at 10:30. They confirmed a 23-year-old woman received treatment for injuries that were not believed to be serious.
Officers said there was no ongoing incident or risk to the wider hospital population.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was co-operating with police and "offering support" to affected staff.