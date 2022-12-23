Man arrested over woman's death in Airdrie
- Published
A 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire.
Stacey Warnock, 51, who was from the town, was found at a property in Barra Drive at about 07:55 on Tuesday.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Insp Campbell Jackson said police believed it to be an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, adding that officers were likely to be in the area during the investigation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.