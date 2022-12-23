Scottish music mastermind David Ogilvie takes PopMaster title
- Published
A Scottish music mastermind has scooped a coveted BBC Radio 2 music quiz title after making 700 pages of revision notes.
David Ogilvie, from Houston in Renfrewshire, won Champions League PopMaster with 126 points - one of the competition's highest ever scores.
Fellow finalist Richard Goodyear, from Worthing, West Sussex, scored 103.
The daily quiz has been broadcast on Ken Bruce's show since 1998 and has built up a cult following.
The year's highest scorers always compete in a "champions' league" in December.
David took the top prize after correctly answering a series of questions on a range of subjects including actor Minnie Driver's only chart hit and an obscure Canadian one hit wonder.
When David first appeared on PopMaster in April, he scored a maximum of 39 points - the only contestant to do so this year.
He told BBC Scotland that since then he has gone to extreme lengths to revise for the final rounds.
"I've done a lot of revision," he said. "I went on the official charts page and wrote out all the songs I didn't know from the 70s and the 60s.
"I wrote about 700 pages of notes and read over them. But I realised that was going to take too long so I changed my method.
"I've got a Guinness Book of Hit Singles in the house so I just read my way alphabetically through that.
"I got to about the letter G, then I ran out of time so I just tried to remember as much as I could."
David qualified for the grand final after another strong performance in a qualifying round on Thursday.
Showcasing a knowledge that extended from H and Claire (of Steps fame) to 1970s chart act The Manhattans, he answered only one question incorrectly.
And it meant he went into the grand final with a cumulative score of 85 against his rival's 60 points.
Despite getting three out of the 10 questions wrong, he scored a huge 126 points.
Ken Bruce told him that it could the highest ever winning score in Champions League PopMaster.
Adding that they would have to check the records to confirm, he said: "Even if there is one more, that's a brilliant achievement. That's fantastic."
David wins a glass trophy and quiz book, but asked if he would now consider putting himself forward for another quiz like Mastermind, he said: "I don't want to go through all that studying again.
"But I'd recommend it to anyone, it was a brilliant experience."
What questions was David asked in the grand final of Champions League PopMaster?
1. Gilbert O'Sullivan released a Christmas single in 1974. What was the exact title?
2. Windpower is the title of the 1982 top 40 by which singer and multi-instrumentalist?
3. He played one half of a TV detective duo in the 70s - who is this singer of a 1978 hit? (He had to listen to a clip of It Sure Brings Out the Love in Your Eyes)
4. In which year were these three songs all top 40 hits? What's in a Word by The Christians, Give it Up by Wilson Phillips and Better Days by Bruce Springsteen.
5. The singer Karen Ramirez had her biggest hit in 1998 with which top 10 song?
6. Dennis Waterman sang the Minder theme tune. He famously played a detective sergeant in another TV series and a retired detective in another. Can you name both TV shows?
7. John Miles made his first chart appearance in 1975 with which top 20 song?
8. The 2004 single Everything I've Got in my Pocket is the only top 40 entry for which actress?
9. TV's Kojak, Telly Savales, had a hit with this song. (A clip of the song If was played) But who were the duo who also hit the charts that year with a parody of the record?
10. In 1982 the top 20 single Murphy's Law became the only chart hit for which Canadian chart act?
Each question is worth the value of its number, so question one is worth one point, question eight is worth eight points.
(Answers: 1 - Christmas Song; 2 - Thomas Dolby; 3 -David Soul; 4 - 1992; 5 - Looking for Love; 6 -The Sweeney and New Tricks; 7 - Highfly; 8 - Minnie Driver; 9- Yin and Yan; 10 - Cheri)