Refugee barber repays kindness with free haircuts
A Syrian refugee who opened two barber shops after settling in Scotland has offered free Christmas haircuts to tenants in an Inverclyde housing development.
Mounzer Darsani's family was given refuge on the Isle of Bute in 2016.
Since then he has opened barber shops in Bute and Greenock.
Now he has offered free haircuts to residents at Crosshill Gardens in Port Glasgow to give something back to the community which welcomed him.
"People in Scotland have always been so welcoming since I first arrived and it is a mission of mine to continue contributing to the community by giving back as much as I can," Mr Darsani said.
Mr Darsani said he promised to return to give residents a fresh cut after a successful visit to the housing development earlier this year.
"Although Christmas is a very happy time for most, it can be a lonely time for some people too so it's important to me to try to spread as much kindness as I can.
"I'm hoping the tenants at Crosshill Gardens are delighted with their new trims and feel their best heading into the festive season."
Thomas Patton, 69, said: "To have a fresh haircut is excellent and myself and all of the other tenants who received a haircut are extremely grateful for Mounzer's help.
"Whenever someone volunteers their time and skills for us, we're always very thankful. It's great to be looking and feeling my best heading into the festive season."