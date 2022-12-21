Asbestos surveyor paralysed after eight-metre fall
An asbestos surveyor was paralysed with a brain injury after falling eight metres (26ft) through a roof light.
Robin Williamson was carrying out work in Glasgow's Netherton Community Centre on 5 April 2018.
An investigation found that there was inadequate risk assessment conducted for the work at such a height and managers did not do site checks.
At Glasgow Sheriff Court City Property Glasgow admitted health and safety failings.
The court heard that Mr Williamson was taking samples from the highest level roof over the centre's swimming pool using an extended ladder.
He told his colleague Steven Mackie that he was ready to come down before falling backwards through one of the roof lights.
Mr Mackie found Mr Williamson lying on the floor at the entrance door of the swimming pool area.
Mr Williamson was taken to hospital and was found to have suffered multiple skull, spine and rib fractures as well as a bleed to the brain.
He had post-traumatic amnesia for five to six weeks.
Prosecutor Trina Sinclair said: "As a result of the injuries he sustained he is confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life."
A general risk assessment which had been done stated that work at height "must be avoided" or carried out "in as safe a way as reasonably practicable".
But it was not dated or signed by the assessor or manager.
The hearing was told Mr Williamson and Mr Mackie were "not aware" of site safety rules and there was no "specific risk assessment" for the job.
City Property Glasgow pled guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees.
Sheriff Paul Reid fined the firm, which is linked to Glasgow City Council, £200,000 for failing to supervise the two men and failing to ensure that risks were identified as well as putting adequate precautions in place.
He said: "The injury to Mr Williamson is obviously an aggravating factor.
"This is no more than deserved for the sentencing purposes in this case."