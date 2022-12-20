Man charged nine months after woman dies in crash
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged more than nine months after a woman died in a road crash in South Lanarkshire.
Police said Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 car, which was the only vehicle involved.
The incident happened on the A72 in Biggar at about 16:30 on 12 March.
A force spokeswoman said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man was expected to appear in court at a later date.