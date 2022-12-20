Argyll road and railway blocked by 100-tonne landslip
About 100 tonnes of boulders, trees and waterlogged soil will have to be cleared from a road and nearby railway line in Argyll following a landslip.
The debris first closed the Oban branch of the West Highland Line and shut a stretch of the A85 on Monday.
Network Rail said the landslip occurred on the lower slopes of the mountain Ben Cruachan, covering the tracks before reaching the road 30m (98ft) below.
It said it was too early to say when the debris would be cleared.
The incident between near Falls of Cruachan, on a shore of Loch Awe, has disrupted train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban.
The A85 remains closed and a 84-mile (135km) diversion has been put in place for traffic.
Roads company Bear Scotland said it was working with Network Rail on a safety inspection and an investigation to identify the cause of the landslip.
Eddie Ross, of Bear Scotland, said: "Safety is our top priority, and a full assessment is currently being undertaken.
"We thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we're doing everything we can alongside our partners in Police Scotland and Network Rail, to address this challenging situation as quickly and safely as we can.
"Road users should also check Traffic Scotland for the latest information."