Boulders and trees block road and railway in Argyll
Tonnes of boulders, trees and waterlogged soil will have to be cleared from a road and nearby railway line in Argyll following a landslip.
The debris first closed the Oban branch of the West Highland Line and shut a stretch of the A85 on Monday.
Network Rail said the landslip occurred on the lower slopes of the mountain Ben Cruachan, covering the tracks before reaching the road 30m (98ft) below.
It said it was too early to say when debris would be cleared.
The incident between Dalmally and Falls of Cruachan has disrupted services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban.
The A85 remains closed, according to the last update from Traffic Scotland, and a 84-mile (135km) diversion has been put in place for traffic.