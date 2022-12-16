Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire.
Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year.
Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later.
Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but the first offender pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide, which was accepted by prosecutors.
The High Court in Glasgow had heard that a number of young men and women had gathered at the Kilwinning flat.
Gilmour turned up uninvited but was allowed in and later ended up in a fight with Mr Wright, from Coatbridge in Lanarkshire, which saw the victim being hit with a stool.
Prosecutor Leanne Cross said: "Both ended up on the floor. After being on the floor, Gilmour was seen to get up and back away.
"It was seen that he had a knife in his hand."
Gilmour dropped the weapon and fled the scene.
Mr Wright was also initially able to get up and went outside before collapsing in an alleyway.
The victim was described as being in a "bad way".
A girl was heard screaming as she raced to help him and the prosecutor added: "He begged her not to let him die and to call 999."
Mr Wright was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock with a stab wound to his chest and inner left thigh.
The fatal chest wound had penetrated the front of his heart.
The 19-year-old went on to suffer a heart attack and ended up in intensive care before dying.
Knife threat
The court previously heard Gilmour had initially fled to his own home nearby in Kilwinning.
He went on to message a girl on Snapchat and admitted he had been "fighting" with Mr Wright.
Ms Cross said: "He said he did not mean to do it but had picked up a knife as a threat.
"He said that he felt horrible, hoped [Daryll] would pull through and that it was all a mistake."
Judge Lady Stacey remanded Gilmour in custody and deferred sentencing until next year for reports.