Councillor Andrew Polson accused of £187,000 romance fraud
A former Scottish council leader has been accused of a £186,500 romance fraud.
East Dunbartonshire councillor Andrew Polson, 50, is alleged to have "induced" a 60-year-old woman into transferring him money to buy two houses.
Prosecutors claim he committed fraud knowing both properties were bought solely in his name.
Mr Polson made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
He allegedly pretended he was buying a house in Bellshill, Lanarkshire, and another in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, with the woman as "joint owner".
The councillor, who was suspended by the Scottish Conservative party in June, is said to have "induced" her into transferring him money at a bank in Rutherglen, Lanarkshire.
The charge spans between 1 May 2021 and 14 January 2022.
Mr Polson was previously named in a separate civil court action by a woman who claimed he had breached her trust.
Embezzlement claim
In legal papers, the woman, 68, said the councillor had persuaded her to let him manage her finances and used her money to buy property for himself.
Mr Polson faces a separate accusation of stealing the woman's bank card on 21 April 2022.
A further allegation claims he embezzled £19,513 during his role as a director of Revival Radio Limited.
The offence is said to have taken place at the company's premises in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, between 1 January 2021 and 13 April 2022.
Mr Polson was granted bail by Sheriff Joan Kerr.
No date was confirmed for any further court appearance.