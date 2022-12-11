Thousands join the return of Glasgow's Santa Dash
Thousands of cheerful runners braved near-freezing temperatures to complete the Glasgow Santa Dash.
The festive run - the first in three years - had a new 5K route starting and finishing at Glasgow Green.
Any profits from registration fees are donated to the Beatson Cancer Charity and the Lord Provost's fund for vulnerable children.
Almost 4,000 people took part in the race, the first time it has been held since the Covid pandemic.
The run is organised by the charity in partnership with the city council.
Armed with Santa hats, coats and the occasional pet for company, runners snaked through Glasgow Green before taking in the Gorbals and running along the River Clyde towards the finish line at the 2014 Commonwealth Games sculpture.
Cole Park from Kirkintilloch completed the run in his wheelchair pushed by a team of around 30 supporters including his mum, Michelle.
The six-year-old is receiving treatment at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre for an aggressive brain tumour and was guest of honour at the event.
Cole and loved ones were raising money for the Beatson - and he managed to walk over the finish line.
Bailie Paul McCabe from Glasgow City Council said it was wonderful to see the run return with "huge support".
He said: "Everyone loves the Santa Dash, it is held in great affection by runners and spectators alike and there was huge disappointment when it couldn't go ahead in person during the pandemic.
"Today's event was really uplifting. It put a huge smile on everyone's face. We had a fantastic turn out and the wintry weather made it feel even more festive. Well done to everyone who took part."
Martin Cawley, chef executive of the Beatson Cancer Charity, praised the generosity of participants.
He said: "The Santa dash is such a wonderful event and takes place at a very special time of the year for us all.
"The proceeds from this year's Santa Dash will help Beatson Cancer Charity continue to deliver invaluable supports to people with cancer in Glasgow and across the west. Quite simply, we couldn't do the work we do without the support of so many others."